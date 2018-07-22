Timberland Invest Ltd celebrates five years

From left: Joanna Schembri, Antonella Mercieca, Colin Micallef, Thomas Kraemer, Anthony Paris and Dirk Koester.

Timberland Invest Limited, a financial services firm authorised by the MFSA, commemorated its fifth anniversary in Malta. The firm forms part of the Timberland Group of Companies, which has over 25 years’ experience with authorised entities in Malta, Germany and Luxembourg.

The group’s management considered that it made strategic sense that the operations of the group grow in the Mediterranean region. Malta was thus the group’s location of choice.

Timberland Invest Limited was registered in Malta in 2013 and was authorised with a category 1A licence from the Malta Financial Services Authority in 2014 to provide investment services under the Investment Services Act 1994.

In terms of its investment services licence, Timberland Invest Ltd has been appointed as the authorised distributor of Timberland Securities Investment plc, another company forming part of the Timberland Group of Companies.

Timberland Invest Limited thus undertakes the distribution of the bonds issued by Timberland Securities Investment plc, in terms of its prospectus, which has been approved by the Liechtenstein Financial Market Authority in terms of the Prospectus Directive for distribution throughout Europe and the EEA.

To commemorate its anniversary and to express appreciation to its clients, a reception was held at the Sheer Bastion, Senglea earlier this month. Present for the event were the directors, clients, members of staff, suppliers of the companies, prospective clients and affiliates.