Moon Zebra launches first two-way cryptocurrency ATM at Quicklets

From left: Jonas Abrahamsson, Markus Behmann, Steve Mercieca, Hauke Eggert and Leon Siegmund.

Moon Zebra, a Maltese start-up that specialises in the set-up and operation of cryptocurrency ATMs, hosted the launch of the very first two-way bitcoin automatic teller machine in Malta at the Quicklets head office on the Sliema seafront. Cryptocurrency and blockchain enthusiasts together with market experts attended this event, which also provided a demonstration session on how to use the ATM.

This ATM allows users to both sell and purchase cryptocurrencies in real time and currently offers bitcoin and litecoin. More currencies are expected to be added in the near future. Individuals who have never traded in cryptocurrencies have the facility to set up a virtual paper wallet and would be supplied with a public key and private key, which in traditional banking would equate to the IBAN and password to access their account.

“Quicklets has always been at the forefront of supporting new technologies in the market. This is the second cryptocurrency ATM the QLZH Group is hosting in its offices. We believe that this is a vision in the future showing us what one day will become an everyday means of transaction,” said Steve Mercieca, founder and CEO of Quicklets.

“When we were approached by Moon Zebra to set up this ATM in our head office we were immediately convinced as this falls perfectly in line with the prop-tech strategy we run our business on,” he added.

Recently appointed business development and marketing manager Hauke Eggert always had a keen interested in blockchain and cryptocurrencies. “It is very exciting to work for a company like the QLZH Group that embraces innovations such as these. We are now very eager to facilitate the first blockchain transaction in local real estate. I believe this is the future and we should feel very proud to live and do business in the first country in the world to approve three bills regulating such technologies,” Mr Eggert said.

This two-way cryptocurrency ATM is accessible to the public at 157A, Tower Road, Sliema, Monday to Friday, from 9am to 5pm.