Mazars and King’s College launch LL.M in International Tax Law

Mazars, the international accounting and advisory firm, has partnered with The Dickson Poon School of Law, King’s College London, to offer a specialised LL.M (Master in Laws) in International Tax Law delivered through an advanced online learning environment. Mazars is the first firm to offer its employees this LL.M in International Tax Law, which is exclusively open to Mazars tax professionals for the first two years. The inaugural cohort includes participants from four continents.

The two-year advanced degree is designed to build comprehensive technical and practical skills for senior managers, directors and partners, covering the legal framework and intellectual tools necessary to navigate the complex international tax environment.

Teaching, which begins in September 2018, will be delivered in person and via virtual learning environments across digital and mobile platforms. Eight modules focus on the key topics: international taxation, transfer pricing, European direct and indirect taxation. The programme director is Jonathan Schwarz, a barrister practising at Temple Tax Chambers and acknowledged international tax expert.

“We are pleased to partner with Mazars and launch this electronically delivered LL.M in International Tax Law,” said Prof. Gillian Douglas, executive dean of The Dickson Poon School of Law.

“This is the first programme of its kind that we have developed, and we look forward to building on our experience of delivering these new advanced and practice-focused modules through combined online and face-to-face teaching.”

Renata Ardous, head of the LL.M in International Taxation Law, and international tax director at Mazars, said: “We are very excited to be launching the LL.M in International Taxation Law alongside King’s, a globally much respected academic institution. With its unique blend of world class technical teaching and the practical skills to bring the learnings to our clients, the course will deliver the full range of capabilities required by exceptional tax professionals”.

Anita de Casparis, Mazars global head of tax, added: “The LL.M in International Taxation Law is the latest initiative in our global strategy of creating best-in-class development opportunities and a sign of the emphasis we place on investing in our people.”

As of January 1, Mazars operates throughout the 86 countries and territories that make up its integrated partnership. In Malta, Mazars has four partners and 70 employees.