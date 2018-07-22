Investing in your future

The Economist ranked Henley’s Executive MBA as one of the top 30 around the globe. This ranking is a vital guide for helping prospective MBA students when it comes to selecting the right educational provider for one’s future studies.

In today’s competitive job market, it is important that as an MBA student one is provided with an experience that helps with one’s chosen career path, as well as professional and personal development.

The Henley MBA is designed to help understand key business issues and emerging trends. Alongside its learning modules, students are given support to further enhance their management skills in preparation for the challenges of senior leadership.

The quality of your learning is evident from students’ success stories, whereby more than half of local Henley students experience an increase in salary or a career progression after only 10 months on the programme.

Exposure and connections across a variety of industries and roles are an important part of any education and the provider’s strength in this area is noted in its World Top 20 ranking for networking.

Henley has campuses and offices around the world with over 75,000 alumni worldwide. Around 800 are locally based, many of whom in senior management positions. The strength of this network provides one, as a student, with a strong resource that aims to enhance their future as a successful business leader.

Malta has a local Henley campus of one of the highest-ranked, triple accredited business schools in the world.

For more information contact Christine Caruana on [email protected] or by calling 2131 1326.