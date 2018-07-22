Investing in community projects

Over the past months, the planning authority has invested millions of euros in a number of urban projects and schemes that are proving to be an important way of regenerating quality of life in our towns and villages. Last year alone, the authority approved funding for 16 projects in 14 localities.

The Development Planning Fund (DPF) was set up in 2017 when the authority consolidated all its existing funds including the Urban Improvement Fund (UIF) and the Commuters Parking Payment Scheme (CPPS). These funds, collected from on-street parking fees, are made available for projects to be carried out within the community.

The fund is also topped up with a percentage from each planning application submitted through the regularisation process. The latter provides property owners with a ‘one-time opportunity’ to regularise existing unsanctionable non-conformant developments located entirely within the development boundaries.

The new fund has widened its scope and therefore is giving greater flexibility to what projects qualify for funding. The fund is not restricted to local councils but government entities, NGOs and the private sector.

Last year alone, the authority approved funding for 16 projects within 14 localities. Some of the projects included the embellishment of the public staircase in Triq San Tumas, Marsa, upgrading of Ġnien l- Istazzjon in Birkirkara, refurbishment of restrooms in a public garden in Żabbar and the refurbishment of Pjazza Kappillan Muscat in Ħamrun.

This year, the authority has already agreed to fund projects in the localities of Valletta, Mellieħa, Sliema, Mosta, Msida, St Julian’s, Nadur and Safi. In Valletta, two projects are being carried out. One includes paving works in over 11 streets and the second involves the restoration of an old palazzino in St Ursula Street which will be used as a Teens Club.

In the locality of Safi, works will include the upgrading of the playing field area in Ġnien 13 t’April. One of the projects in Msida will be a new parking and traffic management system in Triq Oscar Zammit and Triq J. Borg. Over this past year-and-a-half the authority funded well over €4 million.

Irrestawra Darek

The authority has also taken the decision that a local council cannot have an accumulated sum of more than €5 million in the DPF allocated for that given locality. Any additional funds will be distributed to other local councils at the authority’s discretion.The second edition of the Irrestawra Darek grant scheme, which closed on June 28, once again received an overwhelming response, with well over 1,100 submissions.

This year the scheme included an allocation of funds specifically for properties of registered voluntary organisations and people with special needs located within Urban Conservation Areas (UCAs). As with last year, the scheme was also open for privately owned residential properties located within UCAs and Grade 1 and Grade 2 scheduled residential buildings.

The highest number of requests from private owners came from the locality of Sliema, followed by Żebbuġ (Malta), Valletta, Rabat and Żejtun respectively.

The €10 million grant scheme, up by a further €2 million from last year, will assist in the regeneration of Malta’s village coreareas whilst promote investment in the restoration, conservation and maintenance of Malta’s built heritage.

Sebbaħ il-Lokal

The Planning Authority launched a new €2.5 million initiative, Sebbaħ il-Lokal, which will serve as an incentive for a number of local councils to propose and implement projects which will ‘green’ or enhance public open spaces within their locality.

This initiative is open to those local councils which as at the end of December 2017, had less than €100,000 allocated towards their locality within the Development Planning Fund (DPF). Those local councils which qualify for this initiative may benefit up €50,000 if they identify green initiatives or public open space enhancement projects.

The Sebbaħ il-Lokal initiative is open for a two-year period.The local councils eligible for these funds include Balzan, Cospicua, Dingli, Għargħur, Gudja, Kalkara, Kirkop, Lija, Mdina, Mġarr, Mqabba, Mtarfa, Pembroke, Qrendi, Safi, Santa Luċija, Senglea, Siġġiewi, Tarxien, Vittoriosa, and Xgħajra in Malta. In Gozo, the localities include Fontana, Għarb, Għasri, Kerċem, Qala, San Lawrenz and Sannat.

Some of the recently completed projects:

FX Ebejer Garden in Swieqi:

The project consisted in the upgrading of an existing garden to include facilities in the form ofequipment which simulated game-like exercises. Other interventions included security lighting and other garden furniture.

Refurbishment of an open space in Għargħur:

A playground area in Ġnien ta’ Żagħruna, Triq Mattia Preti, was completely refurbished. New playing equipment and removal of unsuitable structures were included as part of the works. This was an open site which was converted to a playing field to mainly serve the nearbyhousing estate.

A running track in Żejtun:

The project included the installation of a running track surrounding a football pitch and children’s play area near the historic Chapel of San Girgor. It lies adjacent to a number of social and community facilities that mainly cater for the eastern side of Żejtun and close to the Żejtun old people’s home. The running track was upgraded, as was the children’s play area, intended to complement the adjacent childcare centre.

Embellishment and creation of a new garden in Birkirkara:

This project was carried out adjacent to the watercourse. The area was previously barely accessible and was dilapidated. The project now injects a new urban open space in the middle of highly densely populated areas. The site lies close to the Church of St Anthony, which has a number of social facilities. Considerable land modelling had to be undertaken together with hard and soft landscaping.