International conference
‘The critical role of air connectivity in the economic and social development of islands in the Mediterranean’ was recently the subject of an international conference organised by the University of Messina in Taormina.
Participants included expert academics and aviation stakeholders, particularly directors from major airports in Sicily, Sardegna, Corsica, Cyprus and the Balearics.
Malta was represented through the Ministry for Tourism by Dr Alfred Quintano, a leading aviation and tourism academic and management consultant who presented a paper on aviation and tourism development in Malta over the last 10 years.