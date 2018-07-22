Husqvarna Motorcycles MY19 motocross range hits the market

For 2019, Husqvarna Motorcycles has introduced a new generation of five two-stroke and four-stroke machines, which represent the next step in the brand’s motocross range. From the nimble TC 125 to the potent FC 450, each model in the MY19 range sets the benchmark in its respective class.

With a reworked chassis providing improved stability, updated engine platforms bringing optimum power, usability and a further weight reduction, the all-new range offers professional and amateur riders the highest level of technology available on the market today.

The MY19 models feature a fresh new bodywork that showcases Husqvarna Motorcycles’ pioneering design direction in off-road motorcycles. The ergonomics are specifically designed to deliver greater comfort and control, enabling riders to perform at the highest level for extended periods of time. Additionally, the contact points have been slimmed down, making movement between riding positions seamless.

The hydro-formed, laser-cut and robot-welded frame is expertly crafted. Constructed with specifically calculated parameters of longitudinal and torsional flex, the frames feature newly designed sections that bring an increase in rigidity.

The frame is finished off in a premium blue powder coating and standard frame protectors that guarantee superior protection and durability. Additionally, to maximise the grip on the front wheel and the general handling, the TC 250 engine position has been raised by one degree around the swing arm pivot.

With all models receiving a series of engine upgrades, the flagship FC 450 has a redesigned cylinder head that reduces the engine’s weight by 500g.

All MY19 FC machines feature a 44mm Keihin throttle body. The injector is positioned accordingly to offer the most efficient flow into the combustion chamber. To ensure optimal throttle response, the throttle cable is mounted directly and without a throttle linkage, providing an immediate throttle response and feeling.

With the new MY19 Motocross range, the brand has reached a new milestone in motocross performance. Producing some of the world’s first competition off-road machines more than half a century ago, Husqvarna are the true pioneers of motocross, who have remained true to their commitment of continued development.

The Husqvarna brand is represented in Malta by Fapi Motors Ltd, whose values of hard work and dedication reflect those of its parent company, Famalco Group. Fapi Motors is a division of Famalco/Building Businesses.