Flexible diploma in management for full-time employees

The Malta Business School designs flexible learning arrangements that will fit around one’s demanding schedule.

Working exclusively with adult learners has shown that the busy lives many lead make juggling various responsibilities a primary concern.

Keeping this in mind, the Malta Business School has designed flexible learning arrangements that will fit around one’s demanding schedule, making it easier to balance studies with other commitments.

The classic route of joining this Diploma programme is to attend evening sessions twice a week, thus finalising one’s studies in 10 months. The sessions are usually held on Mondays and Wednesdays between 5.30 and 8.30pm.

The programme has been structured in such a way as to offer alternative study arrangements where one will have the flexibility to choose a faster or a slower study pathway and thus adjust the duration of their Diploma studies according to one’s needs.

Furthermore, after successfully completing the Diploma in Management, one can also choose to continue their studies by following the Extended Diploma in Management, thus acquiring an all-round qualification. The acquisition of this qualification will then make one eligible for a top-up Bachelor’s degree.

As independent adults one has financial responsibilities. The school therefore meets those interested to listen to their needs and guide them towards a flexible payment package that will work for them. One can also benefit from several discounts currently available and recoup 70 per cent of course fees through the tax refund Get Qualified incentive scheme. Through a personalised approach, the school endeavours to make one’s experience suited to one’s financial requirements and career prospects.

Malta Business School is a recognised higher education institution offering academic programmes and customised corporate training. For more information, contact Chaienne Wellman on [email protected] or by calling 2131 1326. All enquiries are handled in strict confidence.