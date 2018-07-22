Equity index back in positive territory

The MSE Equity Total Return Index was back in positive territory having advanced by 0.617 per cent, recovering last week’s loss of 0.5 per cent, to close at 8,722.206 points as turnover remained stable at €1.1 million.

In total, 18 equities were active, of which four fell and seven gained ground, with International Hotel Investments plc, HSBC Bank Malta plc, Lombard Bank Malta plc and Mapfre Middlesea plc, being the main contributors towards this gain.

Mapfre Middlesea plc shares recouped the previous week’s 2.1% decline, having appreciated by €0.09 or 4.7% across four trades of 5,288 shares, to close at €1.99.

Last Friday, the insurance and investments services company published the half-yearly unaudited financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2018.

The group registered a profit before tax of €9.02 million, compared to €7.02 million registered during the comparative period last year. An important driver of this positive performance was an improvement in non-life business, partially as a result of changes implemented in the motor tariffs. Life premiums saw a growth of 5.6%, mainly driven by the single premium business.

In line with company policy, the board of directors does not propose the payment of an interim dividend for the half year ended June 30, 2018.

Bank of Valletta plc shares witnessed a turnover of 182,585 shares spread over 45 deals.

The banking equity reversed the previous week’s 0.9% gain, having decreased by €0.035 or 2%, closing at €1.725.

Last Friday, the bank updated the market regarding the litigation procedures instituted against the bank by the liquidators of the Deiulemar Group.

On March 27, the bank had appealed the precautionary warrant for €363 million issued by the Italian Tribunal against BOV. The bank has now been informed that the appeal has been rejected and thus the precautionary warrant is still in effect.

HSBC Bank Malta plc shares extended the previous week’s 0.5% increase, having climbed by 1.6% as 51,291 shares changed ownership over 12 transactions, to close €0.03 higher at a 19-week high of €1.88.

Lombard Bank Malta plc shares headed the list of gainers having rallied by €0.28 or 13.9% – fully erasing the previous week’s 11.4% drop. The banking equity witnessed two trades of 4,500 shares and closed at a six-week high of €2.30.

Meanwhile, FIMBank plc shares traded flat at $0.54 on five deals of 36,599 shares.

GlobalCapital plc shares increased by 7.1% on one trade of 100 shares. The insurance and investments services provider’s shares closed at €0.30.

Malta International Airport plc shares closed unchanged at €5.05 for the second consecutive week as 17 trades of 51,789 shares were active.

The telecommunications services provider GO plc registered a 1.2% drop in its share price - partially erasing the previous week’s 4.2% gain. The equity was negotiated across four transactions of 3,600 shares, and closed €0.04 lower at €3.40.

International Hotel Investments plc (IHI) partially recouped the previous week’s 7.6% loss, having advanced by 4.1% over five deals of 13,096 shares, closing at €0.635. Last Monday, IHI distributed a net dividend of €0.02 per share.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc shares stayed faithful to its ongoing winning streak - having registered an increase for the fifth consecutive week. The food and beverage supplier’s shares advanced by 1.4% across five deals of 10,988 shares, closing €0.10 higher at a 22-week high of €7.30.

Malta Properties Company plc shares witnessed the highest volume of 297,111 shares spread across nine trades. The property management equity has closed in the red for the third consecutive week, having declined by 2.4%, to close at a nine-week low of €0.48.

Last Thursday, MPC provided an update on the promise of sale agreement for the Sliema Old Exchange building between Toncam Properties Limited as buyers, and the sellers SLM Property Company Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of MPC. The two parties involved have agreed to extend the promise of sale agreement until August 8, 2018.

In the same sector, Malita Investments plc shares partially erased the previous week’s 4.5% decline, having advanced by 2.4%, as two deals of 5,693 shares were executed, to close at €0.87. Meanwhile, MIDI plc shares closed unchanged at €0.486 over five transactions of 24,000 shares.

Tigne Mall plc (Tigne) shares traded unchanged at €0.95 as 5,500 shares were negotiated over one deal. Last Wednesday, Tigne distributed a net dividend of €0.0128 per share.

In the same sector, Plaza Centres plc shares partially erased the previous week’s 2.9% gain, having slipped by 2.8% as 21,000 shares were executed over four trades, to close at €1.04.

The oil and gas logistics services provider Medserv plc registered no change in its €1.15 share price, as one trade of 1,000 shares was struck. The retail and supermarkets owner PG plc registered no change in its €1.33 share price for the third consecutive week. The equity witnessed five transactions of 39,035 shares.

RS2 Software plc shares closed unchanged at €1.20 for the second consecutive week as 1,385 shares changed ownership over three trades.

In the corporate bond market 43 issues were active, of which 13 appreciated and 16 fell. Turnover fell from €3 million to €2 million. The 5.3% Mariner Finance plc Unsecured € 2024 headed the list of gainers having appreciated by 2% on one deal worth €16,600, closing at €110.67. Meanwhile, the 3.5% BOV Notes 2030 S2 T1 was the worst performer having slipped by 1.5% on five trades worth €49,919, to close at €98.51.

The 4.25% GAP Group plc Secured € 2023 was the most liquid issue having witnessed a turnover of €380,279, closing unchanged at €102.50.

In the sovereign debt market turnover remained stable at €1.7 million and was spread over 21 issues of which gainers and losers tallied at 10. The 2.2% MGS 2035 (I) registered the best performance, having increased by 0.5% over one deal worth €3,158, closing at €105.28, while the 3% MGS 2019 (III) headed the list of fallers, having slipped by 0.5% on one deal worth €51,795, to close at €103.59.

The 4.3% MGS 2033 (I) was the most active issue, having witnessed a turnover of €277,977, to close 0.2% lower at €133.25.

This article, compiled by Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited, does not intend to give investment advice and the contents therein should not be construed as such. The company is licensed to conduct investment services by the MFSA and is a member of the Malta Stock Exchange and Atlas Group.

