Equiom Malta puts smiles on kids’ faces

Managing Director Colin Gregory with the Ursuline Sisters

Equiom Malta recently organised a trip to the zoo for children of St Rita Home orphanage in Tarxien. Staff from Equiom Malta accompanied 13 children from the orphanage to the Wildlife Park in Rabat for the day where the children observed the animals and were treated to lunch.

The team at Equiom Malta also made a donation of €500 to St Rita Home through a mix of fundraising activities and corporate donations. In addition, they gifted toys to the children in partnership with Playmobil.

Equiom Malta’s managing director Colin Gregory said: “I am pleased that we were able to help out in such an important way. Many of these children had never visited the zoo before, so it was a great experience both for them and for the staff. I would like to thank the team at Equiom Malta for giving up their free time on a public holiday to make this event happen.”

St Rita Home is an orphanage run by the Ursuline Sisters. It is home to 16 local children cared for by four nuns who dedicate their lives to providing a safe and nurturing environment.

