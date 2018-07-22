Doctorate in bus reform and its impact on behaviour and policy

Thérèse Bajada was recently awarded a PhD in Transport Studies from the University College London. Her research was entitled ‘The Impact of Bus Reform on Behaviour and Policy: The Case of Malta’. Dr Bajada’s case study focused on the bus reform that took place on July 3, 2011.

Dr Bajada developed a conceptual model that combines the Theory of Planned Behaviour (Ajzen 1991) and the Capability Opportunity Motivation and Behaviour Model (Michie et al. 2011). The conceptual model considers the relationship between behaviour and policy.

The island of Malta was used as a spatial laboratory to test this conceptual model. The model was designed to aid in policy formulation and planning, and can be used by policy makers, planners, regulators, and operators.

Malta was used as a spatial laboratory

Findings from the study showed that although there were some slight achievements with the reform there were overall negative evaluations linked with the unreliability of the bus service. Some issues arose because of the institutional structures in place, and policy dependence on short-term government agendas.

Planning for such projects require a long-term vision. Another important finding was that tourists in Malta depend mostly on the bus. Tourists are at a disadvantage in comparison to Maltese residents because they are not aware of the local context. First time visitors, in particular have very limited spatial awareness of a country. Hence, they need much more information than locals require.

Parts of this research were presented at international conferences, published as a book chapter, and in internationally respected peer-reviewed journals. The research was partially funded by the Malta Government Scholarship Scheme.

Thérèse Bajada is a member of the Institute for Climate Change and Sustainable Development at the University of Malta. She lectures in human geography, sustainability and GIS.