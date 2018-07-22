APS Bank football team gears up for tournament

The APS football team, back row, from left: Etienne Vella, Glen Simpson, Ian Zerafa, Christian Sammut, Daniel Grech, Alan Vella Bonello, Aaron Mifsud, Adrian Francalanza, Matthew Sladden and Christian Grech with, front row, from left, Arnold Buttigieg, Denzil Briffa, Peter Paul Sammut, Mark Borg, Albert Magro and Luca Sacco.

Thirty-three APS Bank employees will be substituting their office suits for football gear as they prepare for the 2018 Champions Bank International Football Tournament taking place in Zagreb, Croatia. The team is organising training sessions twice a week leading up to the event, by when the final squad will have been shortlisted.

This high-calibre football tournament, organised for players from banks, insurance and financial services companies from across Europe, will be held between September 21 and 23. This will be the fifth consecutive year that APS Bank will be participating in this tournament. Last year, APS Bank placed in the top eight of the 48 participating teams.

APS Bank team captain Aaron Mifsud said: “We are glad to be given this opportunity to take part in this tournament once again. Each year we look forward to the challenge which is also an exceptional team building experience for the squad.”