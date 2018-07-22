Air Malta registers passenger growth

Figures released by Air Malta show that during May the airline registered a 38 per cent increase in passengers over its entire network. In June, the figure increased to 42 per cent compared to the correspondent month last year. During these two months, 386,504 passengers were carried by Air Malta over its entire network, which include intra-European network flights that do not pass through Malta.

This growth is also reflected on Malta-based routes where Air Malta contributed 50 per cent of the growth registered by Malta International Airport during May and June, with 89,918 passengers out of the 178,976 additional passengers being contributed by Air Malta.

The route to Munich was the top performer during May with 3,823 passengers carried while in June Catania saw 6,742 additional passengers compared to the same month last year.

This positive growth in passenger numbers was reflected across the entire network. The introduction of three intra-European services between Catania – Vienna, Catania – London Southend and Cagliari–London Southend also contributed to this growth and generated 13,000 passengers.

Paul Sies, Air Malta’s CCO, said this impressive performance was the result of the strategy and vision the airline launched in recent months. “We are delighted with these results. Our growth strategy enabled us to tap into 21 new markets and increase traffic on our network. The absolute majority of our new routes are performing well. Forward bookings for summer look positive, yet we remain focused to continue pushing sales with various promotions issued from time to time. We are confident that only through growing the airline with new routes and more passengers we can return it to profitability,” he added.

Air Malta’s chairman Charles Mangion said: “These results give us confidence that we are on the right track. This double-digit growth has been positively received by our tourism stakeholders who are now again seeing Air Malta as a growing airline. We are not only increasing passengers but also improving seat factors. With the arrival of our brand new Airbus A320neo we now have a full fleet and we look forward to continuing our fleet renewal process in the coming months.”

Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi said: “As government and main shareholder of the airline we are truly encouraged with these growth figures.

“The strategy to develop the airline is bearing fruit and these results show that the airline can definitely compete in the cut-throat aviation market and increase its market share. These figures augur well for the future not just for Air Malta but for the whole Maltese Islands that depend so much on the Airline’s contribution to the whole Maltese economy.”