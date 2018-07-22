Żurrieq Band takes part in Austrian International Festival

St Catherine’s Band Club of Żurrieq has participated in the Mid Europe International Wind Music Festival in Schladming Dachstein, Austria.

The band club will be one of the 37 ensembles from all over the world taking part in the 21st edition, which is considered as one of the most important international festivals for wind bands.

Around 2,500 musicians from over 15 countries met in Schladming, a small Alphine village at the foot of the Dachstein mountain, to perform and experience wind music from around the world – old, new, familiar and unfamiliar, traditional and progressive, regional and international music.

This is the band club’s eighth international event after having visited Sicily three times, Bari and Lucca (Italy), Budapest (Hungary) and Black Forest (Germany). The band is made up of 50 musicians from Żurrieq.

St Catherine’s Band was very active during the days of the festival, performing in an open-air concert during a night-long activity, a formal concert at the Schladming Congress Hall, as well as performing with all the participating bands in the tutti performance, during which selected music was played by all bands together in an arena.