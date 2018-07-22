Advert
Sunday, July 22, 2018, 07:04

Joseph Calleja delights crowds at annual concert

Maltese tenor joined by Emma Muscat and Italy's Eros Ramazzotti

Photo: Viktor Vella

Maltese tenor Joseph Calleja, Italian star Eros Ramazzotti and the up-and-coming Emma Muscat thrilled a crowd at the Granaries on Saturday night as they sang their heart out during the annual Joseph Calleja concert. 

The audience sang along as the trio performed several classics, including a number from Ramazzotti's extensive repertoire, to music played by the National Philharmonic Orchestra. 

With the concert done and dusted, Mr Calleja revealed that next year's edition of the annual show will see the return of Italian musician Andrea Bocelli to Maltese shores. 

Emma Muscat performs alongside Joseph Calleja. Photo: Michele AgiusEmma Muscat performs alongside Joseph Calleja. Photo: Michele Agius

 

