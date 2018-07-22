Children’s book about diversity seeks crowdfunding

Where am I from? is a book, created with children aged three to eight in mind, that tackles issues such as diversity and promotes unity. The book, which is the brainchild of Elisavet Arkolaki, is currently part of a Kickstarter campaign to collect enough funding for publishing.

Where am I from? is made even more special thanks to the use of street art by Platon, featuring the stunning murals painted in the streets of Athens to tackle the universal question in its name.

The book takes young ones on a quest in search of common origins through a story that portrays children with varying racial backgrounds, living in countries from all six inhabited continents. Peter is also present, a young boy from Malta.

The children gather together and try to find a universal answer to the subject question, an answer which isn’t true just for them, but for everyone.

“A book that talks about such issues in an interesting way matters and deserves a place in every child’s library. The first years in a child’s life are the most impressionable ones, thus rendering a book of this nature very important for their deve­lopment,” says Elisavet, who also runs parenting blog www.maltamum.com.

Elisavet Arkolaki

“Through a fun story which involves lots of travelling, the children will get to experience the colours of the world while looking at stunning graffiti on the book’s pages.

“Where am I from? celebrates the beauty of diversity while concluding that we are all inherently the same. Should we wish to raise a future generation that see themselves as citizens of the world, diverse and multicultural books are mandatory.”

The book is being published by Faraxa Publishing. The community is also playing a massive role in this project as, without crowd support this project cannot come to life. The goal is to collect €10,500 by August 15 through Kickstarter. The campaign offers rewards to backers, from hardcover books of this first collectable edition at early bird prices and other gifts, such as an e-book, exclusive to backers.

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/2033117588/733304826?ref=489899&token=a8d58368