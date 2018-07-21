Muslim extremism attacks get 357% more press coverage - new study

Terrorist attacks committed by Muslim extremists receive 357 percent more US press coverage than those committed by non-Muslims, according to a new study.

Terrorist attacks committed by non-Muslims, or in case the religion of perpetrator was unknown, received an average of 15 headlines, while those committed by Muslim extremists made 105 headlines, researchers at the University of Alabama found, according to a report in The Guardian.

The researchers reached their final statistic considering factors like target type, number of fatalities, and whether or not the perpetrators were arrested.

Lead researcher Erin Kearns explained: "We broke it down by the two different types of sources and we found that the over-coverage is much bigger among national news sources than local papers."

The findings were based on all terrorist attacks in the US between 2006 and 2015 according to the Global Terrorism Database.

The disparity in media coverage is particularly out of sync with the reality given that white and right-wing terrorists carried out nearly twice as many terrorist attacks as Muslim extremists between 2008 and 2016.

The full study will be released in the forthcoming in Justice Quarterly.