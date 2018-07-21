Advert
Saturday, July 21, 2018, 18:13

Watch: Fraile wins Tour de France stage 14

Astana Pro Team rider Omar Fraile of Spain wins the stage.

Astana Pro Team rider Omar Fraile of Spain wins the stage.

Spain's Omar Fraile powered to victory with a late burst in the last climb of the 14th stage of the Tour de France, a 188-km ride from Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux, on Saturday.

The Astana rider caught Belgian Jasper Stuyven near the top of the Cote de Croix Neuve, a 3-km ascent at an average gradient of 10.2 percent and did not look back as he crossed the line.

France's Julian Alaphilippe was the fastest in the climb but he made his move slightly too late and finished six seconds behind, just ahead of Stuyven.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Live: Football transfers and rumours - July 20

  2. Watch: Balzan hold out for historic qualification

  3. AC Milan allowed back into Europa League

  4. Gżira United exit Europa League

  5. Malta suffer third defeat in Euros

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 21-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed