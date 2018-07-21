Advert
Saturday, July 21, 2018, 11:49

Mystery alligator captured in Virginia

Officials believe alligator is a pet

Wildlife officials in Virginia said they captured an unusual visitor to the waters in the southwest part of the state - an alligator.

The animal, an American alligator, was first spotted in the Gate City area on Thursday and a search was launched to locate the non-native reptile, the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries said.

The approximately 3-foot gator was captured by officials around midday Friday.

Officials said the alligator is believed to be a pet that escaped or was abandoned by its owner.

