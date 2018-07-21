Advert
Saturday, July 21, 2018, 09:38

Two injured as vans collide in Ħamrun

Rescuers had to extract a driver from the wreckage and his passenger was slightly injured following a collision between two vans in Ħamrun on Saturday morning.

A Bangladeshi national was helped out of the van by members of the Civil Protection Department and taken to hospital, the police said. The extent of his injuries are not yet known. 

His passenger, a 33-year-old from Gżira was slightly injured, while the other van driver, a 36-year-old from Fgura escaped unscathed. 

The police are investigating. 

Advert
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: 'You don't see a single migrant in Malta' - far-right...

  2. Brussels gives Malta two-month ultimatum on money-laundering rules

  3. €363m to be frozen after BOV loses appeal in Italian case

  4. Quiet hamlet of l-Imbordin earmarked for Gozo tunnel entrance

  5. 117 cases of fraudulent, irregular use of EU funds detected in...

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 21-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed