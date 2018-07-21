Two injured as vans collide in Ħamrun

Rescuers had to extract a driver from the wreckage and his passenger was slightly injured following a collision between two vans in Ħamrun on Saturday morning.

A Bangladeshi national was helped out of the van by members of the Civil Protection Department and taken to hospital, the police said. The extent of his injuries are not yet known.

His passenger, a 33-year-old from Gżira was slightly injured, while the other van driver, a 36-year-old from Fgura escaped unscathed.

The police are investigating.