Trenches found under historic palazzo as controversial works start

An artist's impression of the palazzo once completed.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage has sent its people to monitor excavations at an 18th-century villa in St Julian’s after trenches were found under the garden.

Informed sources said the superintendence had been informed of the find and investigations had begun immediately.

The Planning Authority last March approved the conversion of the iconic Sliema palazzo the Cloisters, in Mrabat Street, into a boutique hotel. Work began in recent weeks and residents informed the Times of Malta of a possible archaeological find.

Sources close to the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage had said the site was being monitored. Industry sources said the rock-cut trenches underneath the garden appeared to be water trenches that used to be excavated underneath gardens in times gone by to help keep roots irrigated.

An architect who spoke to Times of Malta said the trenches could possibly be associated with citrus trees and that while these were common and worth recording, they had little archaeological value.

The project by Bilom Group will add an additional storey to the facade and obliterate an extensive back garden, making way for an apartment block rising 21 metres above the Grade 2 scheduled building, which is within the Urban Conservation Area.

The development was approved with eight votes in favour and two against.

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage raised no objections to the application, but the permit was awarded on the condition that it was monitored for any finds.

According to one of the permit conditions – which is standard for such developments – any cultural heritage that is discovered should not be damaged or disturbed and the superintendence is to be immediately informed of such discovery.

The Superintendence can also order that plans be amended if anything of archaeological value is found.

The project will see the Grade 2 scheduled building converted into a 29-bedroom hotel, with a stepped block of 27 apartments and maisonettes overshadowing it at the rear.

The development will also entail excavation for basements and 55 car spaces.