Saturday, July 21, 2018, 06:49

Today's front pages - July 21, 2018

These are the main stories dominating Saturday's front pages:

Times of Malta reports that a midsummer strike was looming at Air Malta. It also reports Bank of Valletta has lost an appeal against an Italian court’s decision
to freeze €363 million in a precautionary warrant.

The Malta Independent says the nurses' union was optimistic that sectoral agreement discussions would not lead to further industrial action. 

L-orizzont reports that cigarette smuggling was being targetted by the customs department following a major haul in St Paul's Bay.

In-Nazzjon says parents are concerned about the new school transport system. It also reports that delays in the publication of results of deputy charge nurses was leading to problems in the health sector. 

 

