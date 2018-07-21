Malta risks legal action over EU energy efficiency directive

Malta and six other member states have been slapped with a warning on energy efficiency directives. Photo: Reuters

Malta could be facing legal proceedings in Brussels over its failure to transpose a European directive on energy efficiency unless it gives a detailed justification of the position it has adopted so far within two months.

The European Commission issued this warning two days ago in what is known as a formal letter of notice, the first step in an infringement procedure.

The latter is the term used when Brussels decides to proceed against a member state on the basis of its own investigations or following complaints from citizens, businesses or stakeholders.

Aside from Malta, six other member states were slapped with the warning.

The directive at the heart of the dispute establishes a common framework of measures for the promotion of energy efficiency within the European Union to ensure 20 per cent energy efficiency by 2020.

Moreover, it paves the way for further energy efficiency improvements beyond that date.

In a statement, the Energy Ministry said it had taken note of the recommendations in the letter of formal notice and expressed its agreement with the necessity to ensure “the improved implementation” of the directive.

The ministry insisted the recommendations were already being addressed, adding that progress on their implementation would be “reported shortly ” to the European Commission.

Malta was implementing the directive through the National Energy Efficiency Action Plan published last year, the ministry noted. Subsequently, both sides worked together on the identification and implementation of specific action aimed at optimising this plan, it added.

In line with the infringement procedure, Malta was given two months to submit a detailed reply.

If the Commission concludes that a member state is failing to fulfil its obligations under EU legislation, it can send a reasoned opinion, which is a formal request to comply.

If the issue remains unresolved the matter goes before the Court of Justice, the decision of which cannot be challenged.