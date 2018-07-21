Athletic track resurfacing

Lately, I learnt that the athletic track at the Marsa Sports Ground will be resurfaced.

We do know that, some time ago, the Luxol Club football pitch was given a new synthetic grass surface by a foreign company.

When the club needed the contractor to do maintenance works and repairs, nothing happened for a long time.

No one was sent to do the maintenance and repair job.

I, therefore, suggest to the Marsa athletic track committee to award the job to a local company so that when something goes wrong and the contractor is required to do maintenance work or repairs, the company will be within reach.

I take the liberty to attract the committee’s attention to the fact that, given its location, the Marsa athletic track is much more exposed to the elements because when it rains heavily a lot of debris can flow that way.