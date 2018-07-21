Alternative view

That indeed is the problem: nice people like Frank Salt (who clearly really loves Malta) are always thinking, reasoning, acting and suggesting from a specific viewpoint: collectively that of property dealers, agents, owners, builders and such.

But these people never see things from the viewpoints of those who:

• are sick of the environmental degradation that, for whatever reason, goes on all around our towns and villages;

• simply cannot find affordable housing without enslaving themselves for life to banks or developers;

• see ever more country-side being taken over for “development”;

• see their way of life suddenly destroyed because of some “project” or other (say, the Pembroke community) and

• hold that our economic progress will not be slowed down if the brakes were seriously applied to the building and construction industry.