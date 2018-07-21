Watch: Thrill-seekers fulfil parachuting dream, after nine-month wait

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Ms Borg takes to the skies. Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

Two thrill-seekers have finally fulfilled their dream of swapping their wheels for parachutes, after their initial attempts at parachuting had to be cancelled due to poor weather.

Tonio Mercieca and Christine Borg, who are both wheelchair-bound, were taken to a beach club in Buġibba on Saturday morning, where they were transferred to a speed boat and then into the blue summer skies.

The two first dreamt up the idea of taking to the skies together while chatting last summer.

They planned on ticking parachuting off their bucket list last September, but poor weather conditions forced them to park those plans.

Nine months later, they have now managed to fulfil their dream and soar above the seas.

The two adventure seekers took it in turns to join an instructor from Sun and Fun Watersports in a harness strapped to a parachute, and then high above the Mediterranean waves.