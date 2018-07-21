Advert
Sunday Circle puts spotlight on higher education

The July edition of the Sunday Circle, out tomorrow with The Sunday Times of Malta, casts a spotlight on higher education, presenting a special promotional section dedicated to the opportunities available for those hoping to enhance their qualifications and better their chances of promotion.

Featuring singer Kylie Coleiro on the cover, the magazine includes its trademark mix of fashion, shopping and beauty sections, as well as a series of interviews with Maltese icons, like Maryrose Mallia.

Controversial and topical issues are also tackled, including a special focus on eating disorders, as well as a look at why online dating remains a shameful topic for most women.

