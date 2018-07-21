Advert
Saturday, July 21, 2018, 09:05

Pharmacies open tomorrow

9am to noon

Chemimart Pharmacy, 14, St Anne Street, Floriana (2123 9310);
San Raffael Pharmacy, 247, Qormi Road, Marsa (2122 1188);
Pinto Pharmacy, 43, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7311);
Rational Pharmacy, 74/75, Valley Road, Birkirkara (2144 1513);
D’Argens Pharmacy, 330, Rue D’Argens, Gżira (2133 0817);
Pembroke Pharmacy, 87, Giuseppe Malfeggiani Street, Pembroke (2137 2784);
Brown’s Pharmacy, 22A, The Point Shopping Mall, Tigné, Sliema (2131 3233);
St Michael Pharmacy, Transfiguration Square, Lija (2143 5875);
Medicine Chest Pharmacy, Demitrius Farrugia Street, Għargħur (2142 2204);
St Paul’s Bay Pharmacy, 504, Main Street, St Paul’s Bay (2157 5276);
Theresa Jo Pharmacy, 3A, Xintill Street, Tarxien (2167 2703);
Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);
Milia’s Pharmacy, Qaliet Street c/w Lampuka Street, Marsascala (2702 3322);
Gudja Pharmacy, 9, St Cyrus Street, Gudja (2169 6422);
Kristianne Pharmacy, Ċavi Street, Mqabba (2168 3048);
Plaza Pharmacy, 86, Main Street, Żebbuġ (2146 7459);
St Anthony Pharmacy, 18, Main Street, Rabat (2145 4187);
Palm Pharmacy, 2, Palm Street, Victoria, (2156 6170);
St John’s Pharmacy, 85, Independence Street, Xewkija (2156 3052).

■ The pharmacy at the Malta International Airport is open from 8am till 10pm.

■ The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health Centres are open for emergencies 24 hours, seven days a week. The Gżira Health Centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays.

■ The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.

Blood donation

■ The mobile blood donation unit will be available tomorrow at Żejtun parish church square, tomorrow, between 8:30am and 1pm. If you feel healthy, kindly get your ID Card and donate blood.

