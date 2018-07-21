More than 1,200 trees planted in four valleys

Minister Jose Herrera and President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca visiting the sites.

More than 1,200 indigenous trees were planted in four valleys in a concerted drive to embellish the so-called Gardens of Solidarity.

The valleys benefitting from the initiative are Wied Ħesri in Siġġiewi, Wied il-Kbir, Wied is-Sewda and Wied iċ-Ċawsli in Qormi.

President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca and Environment Minister Jose’ Herrera visited the valleys which make part of a Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation initiative with the collaboration of PARKS.

All the trees are personalised through a plaque in acknowledgement of those who pledged more than €500 during the last charity extravaganza L-Istrina.

The President said the gardens were a celebration of solidarity intended to raise awareness towards health and the environment.

Dr Herrera said the trees were being planted in areas which were previously in a dilapidated state.