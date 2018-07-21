Free entry to historic sites

Borġ in-Nadur

Heritage Malta is opening Għar Dalam and the Borġ in-Nadur Temple site free of charge tomorrow.

Għar Dalam

Għar Dalam’s relevance as a prehistoric site was discovered in the latter half of the 19th century following a series of excavations unearthing animal bones as well as human remains and artefacts. Today the cave still hosts a variety of animals, some of which are of great interest, including one endemic species found nowhere else.

The Borġ in-Nadur Temple, opened recently to the public, was in use during both the Temple period and the Bronze Age. Excavated in the 1920s, this site yielded information which helped the understanding of facets of Maltese prehistory which had hitherto remained problematic, such as differences between the Temple period and the Bronze Age.

Guided tours will be held regularly throughout the day at both sites.

Four guided tours will be held at Borġ in-Nadur at 9.30am, 10.30am, 2.30pm and 3.30pm, while three guided tours will be held at Għar Dalam at 9am, noon and 2.30pm.

Għar Dalam and Borġ in-Nadur will be open between 9am and 5pm, with last admissions being at 4.30pm. For more information, visit www.heritagemalta.org.