Feast of St Mary Magdalene celebrated in Valletta

The feast of St Mary Magdalene will be celebrated at the church dedicated to her in Merchants Street, Valletta, today and tomorrow.

Today, Mass will be said at 7.30pm, followed by a social evening in aid of St Dominic feast being celebrated in Valletta on August 5.

Tomorrow, feast day, recitation of the rosary will held at 6pm, followed by sung Mass celebrated by Dominican parish priest and rector Michael Camilleri. After Mass, refreshments will be served outside the church.

For a long number of years the church, one of the only surviving parts of the Magdalene convent that was destroyed in World War II, was used as a warehouse.

It was reopened a couple of years ago after the church, run by the Dominican community of Valletta, underwent extensive restoration work both on the interior and exterior.