Announcements - July 21, 2018

BOWMAN. On July 19, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH ROBERT of Sliema, aged 76, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Therese, his children Colin and his wife Ruth, Clare, Joseph and his wife Sarah, Shirley, his grandchildren Zack, Jake, Krysta, Julia, Jessica, Luke and Nick. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, July 21, at 8.30am for St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.45am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Malta Community Chest Fund and Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PISANI. On July 20, JOHN, k/a Peter, of Birkirkara, aged 87 years, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Mary, his children Tony and his wife Monica, Godwin, Mario and his wife Jacqueline, grandchildren Kevin and his wife Amanda, Malcolm and his fiancèe Kim, Vanessa and her fiance Bjorn, Nikita and her fiance John, Joanna and her fiance Chris, great grandchildren, relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, July 23, at 8am for St Helen’s Church, Birkirkara, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Hospice Movement would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PORTELLI. On July 19, at Mater Dei Hospital, GEORGETTE of Xagħra, Gozo, aged 61, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Peter Paul, her daughters Monique and her husband Jonathan, Christine, and Stephanie, her mother Michelina, her sisters Margaret, Mariella, Ina and Josette, her grandchildren Julia and Alexander, her in-laws, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Gozo General Hospital today, Saturday, July 21, at 4.30pm for Xagħra Basilica where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 5pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Xagħra cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares, Mater Dei Hospital, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Funeral

The funeral of Sister ROSEMARY ZAMMIT PACE will take place on Monday, July 30, at 11am in the chapel of St Gabriel convent, Cold Ash, UK.

Requiem Mass

A Mass for the repose of the soul of JOY CALLEJA will be said tomorrow, Sunday, July 22, at 12 noon at the Salesians’ oratory, Sliema.

In Memoriam

CAMILLERI – ALBERT. On the eighth anniversary of his passing away.

Those we love don’t go away

They walk beside us every day,

Unseen, unheard but always near

Still loved, missed and very dear.

Always in our thoughts and prayers. Your loving children John, Loraine and her husband Keith, grandchildren Lisa and her husband Mark, Nigel and Becky and great-granddaughter Julia. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEMARCO. Treasured and unfading memories of my beloved husband IVAN, today being the 28th anniversary of his tragic death. Sadly missed, and now as ever so close to my heart, Rita.

DEMARCO – IVAN. In loving memory of a dear brother and uncle on the 28th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sandro, Giulia and Laura.

DEMARCO. In ever loving memory of IVAN, today the 28th anniversary of his call to eternal life. Remembered by uncle Salv, aunty Miriam, aunty Yvonne and all his cousins.

DEMARCO – IVAN. Always in our prayers. Maria, Paul, Carmen and Lawrence.

GATT – CECILIA. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother, today the 13th anniversary of her passing away. Gone but never forgotten, fondly remembered and always in our thoughts and prayers. Peter, Mark and Alexia.

PARNIS. In ever loving memory of LUCY on the 31st anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her family.

SCERRI. In ever loving memory of EDDIE, today the 27th anniversary of his demise. Michael, Babette and Erica.

SCICLUNA – OLIVER. Cherished memories of a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the fifth anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT – Dr GEORGE ZAMMIT, BA, LL.D. In ever loving memory of a most beloved father and grandfather on the 28th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Fondly remembered by his daughters Celine and Mariquita, and their families. Today’s 9am Mass at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, will be offered in his memory.

ZAMMIT – PIO EUCHARISTICO. In loving memory of our dear father on the 21st anniversary of his demise. Forever loved and sadly missed. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. Evelyn and Anthony.

ZAMMIT – PIO EUCHARISTICO. Fondly remembered on the 21st anniversary of his demise, by his son Paul and the Zammit family. A prayer is solicited.

