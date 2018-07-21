AI Malta Summit a hit with attendees

Andrew Bonello delivering his presentation on the history of AI.

Eventus International’s first-ever Artificial Intelligence (AI) Summit was held recently at Le Meridien in St Julian’s Hotel and Spa. In order to answer questions, provide foresight and discuss their experiences within the highly complex field of artificial intelligence, the event united a large number of various high-level researchers, innovators, technicians, roboticists and regulators.

By 8am on the first day, the registration desk was abuzz with activity.

Attendees and speakers collected their passes and headed into the event area, where coffee and biscuits complemented participant discussion.

Duncan Ray, head of customer success at VAIX.ai, chaired the event, his opening remarks pumping up the audience for the two-day proceedings.

Andrew Bonello, Hollywood Visual effects legend as well as Qureet.com founder, offered a brief history of AI, building up to the current level of complex tasks that AI can accomplish. He drew parallels between both nature and AI and provided key examples of AI being employed to ease everyday life.

The man behind the astounding work of Smart Studios, Johan Zammit, told participants about how his company uses blockchain and AI to gather data and strategise effectively.

The panel, comprised of Angelo Dalli, Mario Mallia Milanes, Stefan Buttigieg andOlga Finkel, all discussed the future of regulation of AI andparticularly what should be regulated and how not to stunt innovation with regulation.

Deep learning is one of the areas in AI quickly bridging science fiction and science fact. After a brief networking coffee break, Peter Morgan, founder and CEO of Deep Learning Partnership, discussed concepts such as deep learning. Dr Morgan drew parallels between the human and machine brain, along with respective decision-processing capability.

Various other hard-hitting topics were covered in the first day of the summit, providing the audience with experiences across different sectors, fields, and societal issues. These ranged from humanity’s future, to AI iGaming applications. Stefan Buttigieg of Health 2.0 also discussed AI in healthcare, sharing his role in making healthcare smarter and more effective.

The summit was well received by its participants.

“The speakers were allhighly knowledgeable about the subject. They provided the information in an easy-to-understand manner and offered themselves for queries after their speeches,” Brian Pace, an independent AI expert, said.

“It was interesting to hear different perspectives of many aspects of AI,” Vincent Vella, CTO and COO of Computime Software, added.

“The conference was an insightful exchange of ideas and opinions,” Mario Mallia-Milanes, project leader, Malta Information Technology Agency, said.