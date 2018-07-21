Obsession on stage

Ben Abela, Monique Dimech Genuis, Stephen Mintoff and Raquele Theuma.

The Manoel Theatre is dedicating a whole weekend to an in-house Maltese-spoken production in collaboration with Grokk Teatru, a theatrical company which comes with several awards in their luggage, among which ‘Best Production Overall’ at the Malta International Theatre Festival of 2016.

Baxx Baxx is inspired by a book named Kulħadd ħalla isem warajh, written by Clare Azzopardi, which revolves around four characters living in a surreal world, depicting the obsessive relationships humans can develop for things. Directed by Antonella Mifsud and André Agius, this production explores our thoughts surrounding obsession and surrealism.

Baxx Baxx is being performed today and tomorrow at the Manoel Theatre. Performances start at 9pm. For tickets visit www.teatrumanoel.com.mt or call 2124 6389.