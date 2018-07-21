Legendary Chick Corea first on stage tonight

Chick Corea

Chick Corea, the multi-award winning jazz musician, will be the first artist on stage on Saturday night as the Malta Jazz Festival draws to a close.

Corea will be playing alongside bassist John Patitucci and drummer Dave Weckl in what promises to be the ultimate jazz supergroup.

They are expected on stage at Ta' Liesse in Valletta at 8.30pm.

The concert will draw to a close with João Bosco, the noted Brazilian singer-songwriter.

Meanwhile, the organisers urged patrons to plan their trip in advance amid traffic concerns.

The Joseph Calleja concert on the Granaries is expected to entice thousands of people, while the Msida feast will bring its annual dose of traffic deviations and disruptions.