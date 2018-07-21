Advert
Joseph Calleja in concert

Leading Maltese tenor Joseph Calleja will be performing at the Granaries in Floriana today. He will be joined by Italian star Eros Ramazotti and the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra.

The Grammy-nominated recording artist for Decca Classics has released five solo albums for the label and is famed for a golden-age voice that inspires comparisons to legendary singers from earlier eras, including Jussi Björling, Beniamino Gigli and Enrico Caruso.

Joseph Calleja will be performing today from 8.30pm at the Granaries in Floriana. For tickets visit www.showshappening.com.

