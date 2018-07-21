Artisanal night market

The Malta Artisan Markets will be hosting a Summer Nights Market tomorrow at Palazzo Parisio in Naxxar.

The market will feature jewellery, locally made delicacies, home décor, accessories and an array of other unique goods among over 40 stallholders.

The market hosts a community of creative entrepreneurs and independent artisans and crafters and is a great opportunity to get to know what’s trending locally and network with small independent business entrepreneurs and creatives.

The market will feature a pop-up boutique curated by Alexia Samut-Tagliaferro in collaboration with Jana Frost (graphic art), Lara Schembri (vintage fashion) and Gigi Zammit (Gigi’s Antiques & Collectibles).

Guests can view a display of items inside the 18th century conservatory of the palazzo and have the option to purchase items on display. Sunset Records will also be presenting a mix of vinyl.

The Summer Nights Market will be held tomorrow from 6 to 11pm at Palazzo Parisio in Naxxar. Entrance is free and refreshments will be served throughout the evening. For more information, visit www.maltaartisanmarkets.com.