Watch: Third stage win for Sagan as Thomas retains yellow jersey

BORA-Hansgrohe rider Peter Sagan of Slovakia celebrates his stage win on the podium.

World champion Peter Sagan claimed his third win of this year’s Tour de France when he prevailed on the 13th stage, a 169.5-km ride from Bourg d’Oisans on Friday.

The Slovak beat Norway’s Alexander Kristoff and Frenchman Arnaud Demare, who were second and third, respectively.

Briton Geraint Thomas retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey.