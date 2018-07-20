Watch: Third stage win for Sagan as Thomas retains yellow jersey
World champion Peter Sagan claimed his third win of this year’s Tour de France when he prevailed on the 13th stage, a 169.5-km ride from Bourg d’Oisans on Friday.
The Slovak beat Norway’s Alexander Kristoff and Frenchman Arnaud Demare, who were second and third, respectively.
Briton Geraint Thomas retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey.
???? @DeGendtThomas on the move, @michaelschaer last attempt and @Petosagan's hat-trick all you need to know about Stage 13 in 1 minute. #TDF2018 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/A5CA4iENiD— Le Tour de France (@LeTour) July 20, 2018