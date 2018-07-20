Advert
Friday, July 20, 2018

AC Milan allowed back into Europa League

Court of Arbitration for Sport overturns UEFA decision

The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday overturned a decision by European soccer body UEFA to ban AC Milan from next season's Europa League competition, saying the Italian club's finances had improved after a recent ownership change.

UEFA said last month that AC Milan did not meet a break-even requirement under its Financial Fair Play regulations, adding the club had not provided sufficient evidence of its financial stability.

 

