Today's front pages: July 20, 2018

Brussels' two-month ultimatum to Malta to do something about money-laundering lapses dominated the Times of Malta on Friday. The newspaper also carried a story saying that bus subsidies might have to rise, as intimated by Transport Minister Ian Borg.

In-Nazzjon gives top billing to Opposition leader Adrian Delia's press conference on Thursday, during which he appealed to Finance Minister Edward Scicluna to stop the tarnishing of Malta's reputation as a financial jurisdiction. It also featured the homily given at the funeral of the murdered entrepreneur, Hugo Chetcuti.

The Malta Independent also picked up on the reasoned opinion given by Brussels, complementing it with an interview with the Auxiliary Bishop Elect on the value of life - whether at the embryo stage or in the form of a migrant in trouble at sea.

L-Orizzont reports that government lawyers are working to introduce legal reforms which will ensure that convicted paedophiles cannot work with children.