Food - and not just for thought - adds flavours to Mdina

Photos: Mark Zammit Cordina

A four-day celebration of the world’s best cuisines kicked off in Mdina on Thursday, serving up freshly-prepared dishes from around the globe.

This year’s edition of the Malta International Food Festival features over 60 participants preparing, exhibiting and promoting different cuisines in a unique atmosphere, with the redolent smell of American, German, Italian, Spanish, Oriental, Thai, Indian, Greek, Belgian, British, Lebanese and Maltese food taking over the Mdina ditch.

Over the four days of the event, chefs at the festival will be preparing more than 100 different plates, alongside live cooking shows and performances by some of Malta’s finest artists.

Heritage Malta will also host activities mixing Maltese gastronomy and history in a special area overlooking the bastions.

Craftsman and artisans have their own stands and visitors will be able to witness artists painting Mdina’s spectacular scenery. An area for children includes special activities, games and food.

Entrance is free of charge, with food and drink available to purchase from the variety of international stands.

A park-and-ride service is being offered from Triq l-Infetti, Rabat.

The festival, which starts at 6pm, continues daily until Sunday.