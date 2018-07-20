Advert
Friday, July 20, 2018, 11:26

Fewer cruise ships but more passengers on each one

183,000 passengers between April and June

There were 12 fewer cruise ships calls to Malta between April and June compared to a year ago, but since each ship carried more passengers, the overall arrivals only changed marginally.

There were 103 cruise liner calls during the second quarter of 2018, bringing 182,862 passengers, a decrease of 0.2 per cent over the corresponding period in 2017.

On average, every vessel that berthed in Malta carried 1,775 passengers, 182 more than the previous year.

There was hardly any change in the number of passengers stopping in Gozo (4,490) or the one who spent a night in harbour (14,572).

During the first half of the year, total cruise passengers stood at 252,604, a drop of 5.9 per cent over 2017, the National Statistics Office reported on Friday.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Dramatic moment dangerous manoeuvre leads to Marsa accident

  2. Watch: 'You don't see a single migrant in Malta' - far-right...

  3. Harrowing details emerge in Caruana Galizia murder hearing

  4. Quiet hamlet of l-Imbordin earmarked for Gozo tunnel entrance

  5. Crowds at Paola for Hugo Chetcuti's funeral

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 20-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed