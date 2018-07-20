Dumped plastic bag yields 1.5 kg of drugs, weapons

A man arrested after being spotted by a police surveillance team throwing a plastic bag out of his car window, has been remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to drug-related charges.

Cliff Borg, a 35-year old plasterer from Mosta, stood in the dock on Friday morning, pleading not guilty to having been found in possession of some 1.5 kilos of cannabis resin in circumstances which indicated the drug was not for his personal use.

The man was further charged over the unauthorised possession of heroin, the unlicensed possession of firearms, as well as with having held ammunition in an unsafe manner. He was also charged with recidivism.

Outlining the circumstances leading to the arrest, Inspector Justine Grech explained how confidential information about an imminent drug deal had put the police on the tracks of the suspect.

The arrest took place after the man was seen by surveillance officers throwing something out of his car on Wednesday.

The object turned out to be a plastic bag containing some 1.5 kilos of cannabis resin. A search of the suspect's car also yielded a shotgun. Two other shotguns were later discovered inside the man's residence.

A request for bail was objected to by the prosecution in view of the ongoing investigation as well as on account of the gravity of the offences as charged.

“If the investigation is still ongoing, how come he has been charged in court?” defence lawyer Franco Debono argued, adding that the facts of the case would remain unchanged once the compilation kicked off.

After hearing submissions by both parties, duty magistrate Doreen Clarke turned down the request for bail in view of the gravity of the offence and the fact that the man under arrest could not offer the necessary guarantees in terms of law.

The court also issued a freezing order upon all the assets of the man and the drawing up of an inventory within 30 days.

Inspectors Justine Grech and Joseph Xerri prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel.