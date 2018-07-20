Drunk plane passenger ends up with €1,500 hangover

Photo: Shutterstock

A tourist’s trip to Malta got off to a rather bumpy start when the man was arrested immediately upon landing, marched to court the very next day and fined some €1,500 over an in-flight incident.

British national Dean Robert, 31, caused quite a stir while on a Thomas Cook plane on Thursday afternoon between 4.00pm and 6.00pm.

Mr Robert had a bit too much to drink, kicked up a commotion and ended up hindering crew members as they went about their duties.

A sober and repentant Mr Robert was escorted to court on Friday and pleaded guilty to reckless or negligent behaviour endangering the aircraft, interfering in the performance of the crew’s duties whilst behaving in an abusive or disorderly manner.

He was further charged with being drunk on board the plane, disturbing the public peace and also disobeying the lawful orders of two police officers upon landing at the Malta International Airport.

After admitting to his wrongdoing, the man waited apprehensively for duty magistrate Doreen Clarke to deliver judgment, which she did after hearing what both parties had to say about the penalty.

Upon the accused’s own admission, the court declared him guilty and fined him €1,545.

“This is the maximum penalty I could impose,” the magistrate explained. “Any incident of this kind is unacceptable and even more so when in the confined space of an aircraft miles up there.”

Acknowledging the gravity of what he had done, the man replied “I’m sorry,” nodding in understanding.

Inspector Silvio Magro prosecuted.

Lawyer Christopher Chircop was legal aid counsel.