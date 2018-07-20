Driver in St Julian's promenade crash fled accident scene, court told

The young motorist who crashed into St Julian’s promenade two weeks ago, killing one pedestrian and injuring seven, had fled the site and was heading towards San Ġwann when he was stopped by the police.

Michael Caruana Turner, a 20-year old fitness coach from Birkirkara, lost control of a Subaru Impreza shortly before 5.00am on July 6, mounting a high pavement and crashing into a number of pedestrians.

As the compilation of evidence kicked off, an officer from the St Julian’s police station described the scene of total devastation which he found upon reaching the incident site.

Injured victims lay on both sides of the car and on the street when the vehicle had crashed headlong into a lamppost, sending its concrete base over the railing onto the seaward side.

Prosecuting senior inspector Trevor Micallef later testified that the driver of the vehicle was nowhere to be seen on site.

It was only a while later that police patrolling the area noticed a man walking rather strangely along St Julian’s Road, heading in the direction of Mater Dei Hospital.

READ: 'I cannot forgive myself'

He was stopped, questioned and escorted to the St Julian’s police station, where he tested positive to a breathalyzer test. He was later taken to hospital for treatment.

Mr Caruana Turner had been granted bail upon his arraignment and placed under house arrest, a condition which was subsequently lifted by Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera, presiding over the Criminal Court, to be replaced with a curfew.

The young man has pleaded not guilty to having, through negligence, caused the death of 19-year-old Tim Scholten, also slightly injuring seven others, driving recklessly and driving under the influence of drink.

The accused’s father also confirmed under oath that he was the registered owner of the vehicle involved in the crash.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella is presiding over the compilation. Lawyers Joseph Giglio and Sarah Mifsud are defence counsel. Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri appeared parte civile for one of the victims.