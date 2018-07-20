Don’t touch Tigne Officers’ Mess till scheduling decision taken - PD

The Planning Authority should not grant a permit for a high-rise to be built on the site of the Tigne Officers’ Mess until a decision has been taken on whether it should be scheduled, Partit Demokratiku argued.

The party clearly has doubts about whether the scheduling will go ahead as Superintendence of Cultural Heritage was hesitating about its veto, as it had a legal right to do.

Read: The Sliema tower controversy - Michael Briguglio

It challenged the superintendence to “rise to the occasion and call a spade a spade”.

“Partit Demokratiku reminds the PA and superintendence of their autonomy and their responsibility to protect public good and Malta’s natural and architectural patrimony and to stop dancing to the tune of government’s unsustainable direction.”