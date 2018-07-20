Advert
Friday, July 20, 2018, 12:19

€363m to be frozen after BOV loses appeal in Italian case

Claim involves collapsed shipping giant Deiulemar

Bank of Valletta has lost its appeal against a €363 million precautionary warrant upheld by an Italian court a few months ago.

BOV sources said the amount had already been placed in the hands of an independent intermediary, but remained BOV's assets.  Now that the appeal has been lost, no further action would be required from BOV's side, he said.

The claim was filed by liquidators of the Deiulemar group and representatives of 13,000 Italian bondholders who lost all their life savings in a fraud scheme dating back to 2009.

The €363 million is believed to be held in trust at BOV by owners of the collapsed shipping giant Deiulemar, which went bankrupt in 2012 with losses of more than €800 million on its books. Seven people were jailed as a result of the collapse.

Liquidators for the Deiulemar group believe that BOV allowed owners to set up three trusts in 2009 - Capital, Giano and Gilda - which they illegally funneled millions into.

Last March, a court at Torre Annunziata ordered the disputed €363 million to be held through a precautionary warrant.

BOV announced that the appeal had been lost in a company announcement, which also said that the board of directors remained convinced of the "strength of its defences on the merits" but that it would keep the litigation under "constant review".

