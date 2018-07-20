Shorn of dignity

I recently came across these set of rules in a foreign newspaper and I wondered how our small island just lets anything go.

“The following are all prohibited:

“The sale of alcoholic drinks between midnight and 8am if it is for consumption outside the premises and not on terraces or in commercial establishments.

“Bottle parties in the streets.

“Using vehicles as a support for the sale of food products and beverages to the public thoroughfare. These vehicles may be confiscated.

“Walking around in bathing attire or topless unless in the immediate beach environment.

“The encouragement or organi­sation of pub crawling or party boats. Consumption of alcoholic beverages by minors in a public space.”

Decency and respect seems to be a total disregard. We have lost our dignity for the sake of more tourists. A walk in the streets of Paceville and the St Julian’s/Sliema promenade says it all.

Our younger generation is turning into alcoholics with no self dignity while awaiting more horrific accidents and leaving entire families shattered for life.