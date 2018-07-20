Advert
Friday, July 20, 2018, 06:05 by Fr Mario Attard OFM Cap, Marsa

Man of sincere faith

Photo: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

The beautiful letter ‘Exemplary superstar’ (July 12) by Alfred Gauci, reminded me of another great man in the world of sports who is a living witness of his Christian Catholic faith, namely Croatian national team coach Zlatko Dalic (picture).

This man of sincere faith said: “Everything I have done in my life and in my professional career I owe to my faith and I am grateful to my Lord. I can be very happy with my life [but] without strong faith and that motivation, it would be very difficult to achieve it. When a man loses any hope, then he must depend on our merciful God and on our faith.”

Empowered by his great faith, Dalic pointed out that “I always carry a rosary with me” and “when I feel that I am going through a difficult time I put my hand in my pocket, I cling to it and then everything is easier”.

We need more people like him praying the rosary daily.

