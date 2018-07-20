Watch: Balzan hold out for historic qualification

Balzan held out for a historic qualification despite losing 2-1 at FK Kesla of Azerbaijan, as they moved into the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League with a 5-3 aggregate, on Thursday.

Marko Micovic's side will now face Slovan Bratislavia of Slovakia who eliminated Milsami Orhei of Macedonia with an aggregate of 9-2.

The Azerbaijan side started the match on a bright note and they made their pressure count inside 10 minutes when Cesar Meza Colli converted from the penalty spot after Nenad Slivic handled the ball inside the area.

In the closing stages of the game, Kesla doubled their lead through Slavik Alkhasov as the Azerbaijan side moved within one goal away from qualification.

However, Andrija Majdevac found the net for Balzan, his first since joining the club this summer, deep into stoppage time to secure qualification for the Maltese club.